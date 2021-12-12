The Bears’ Marcus Freeman Quote Has Gone Viral

Marcus Freeman, the new head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, is one of college football’s brightest young minds.

That’s because he’s already had a lot of experience at the age of 35.

In the game of football, Freeman has accomplished everything.

He played college football at Ohio State before moving on to the NFL. After his playing career was cut short due to an enlarged heart condition, he focused on coaching and has become the head coach of one of the country’s most prestigious programs after only a decade in the business.

Freeman has taken something away from each of his NFL stops, including the Chicago Bears.

After being drafted in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL draft, Freeman began his one-year career with the Chicago Bears.

He didn’t stick around for long, being waived just a few months after being drafted, but he did learn something from the organization.

According to Pete Sampson of The Athletic, when asked what he learned from Chicago, Freeman replied, “You learn how to take defeat.”

