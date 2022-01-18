The Belgian FA has blocked Roberto Martinez’s departure as Everton manager.

To complete an Everton comeback, ROBERTO MARTINEZ will face a collision course with Belgium.

Toffees majority owner Farhad Moshiri made the Spaniard his first choice to replace Rafa Benitez, who was sacked.

Moshiri is also interested in Wayne Rooney and his current assistant Duncan Ferguson.

The Belgian FA has reportedly blocked Everton’s approach for ex-boss Martinez, according to SunSport.

Martinez is expected to lead the Red Devils into the World Cup finals, which begin on November 21.

After Benitez was sacked on Sunday, the 48-year-old hoped to take over as Everton’s interim manager.

However, the world’s number one country, Belgium, vetoed the plan.

Martinez is unlikely to return to Goodison unless he can persuade his employers to change their minds.

Everton would have had to pay a £2 million release clause in the Spaniard’s contract, which runs out after the Qatar finals on December 18.

Martinez led Everton from 2013 to 2016, and was the first of Moshiri’s five managers to be fired.

Before being sacked with Everton in 12th place late in the 2015-16 season, the ex-Wigan manager won 61 of his 143 games on Merseyside and guided them to fifth and eleventh place in the Premier League.

At Goodison, he hoped to bring in assistant Thierry Henry to work alongside him.

Everton are currently 16th in the Premier League, having won just one of their last 13 games in the top flight.

