The Ben Roethlisberger tweet from Paige Spiranac has gone viral.

Barring a shocking tie between the Chargers and the Raiders on Sunday night, Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers will play in the playoffs.

Big Ben and the Steelers have had a fantastic season, winning in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Big Ben has stated that this will most likely be his final season as a quarterback in the NFL, but it does not appear that he will retire during the regular season.

If the Chargers and Raiders do not tie this evening, the Steelers will receive the AFC’s final Wild Card seed.

It ought to be entertaining to observe.