The best 11 players to sign for your Fantasy Premier League team in Gameweek 23

Fantasy Premier League picks for Gameweek 23: The best 11 players to sign for your FPL team

Aston Villa’s big January signings both make the cut this week, ahead of a possible double gameweek for Steven Gerrard’s side.

The main concern for Fantasy Premier League managers during the Premier League’s pre-postponement and, some would argue, better days was which player to sign for the weekend ahead.

That is still an important factor to consider, but increasingly, transfer decisions are made based on which teams are more likely to play.

Lucas Moura, James Maddison, Josh King, and Harry Kane all made it into i’s Gameweek 22 picks on the condition that they each play in two games that week.

Prior to the transfer deadline, Leicester’s first game of the double gameweek against Burnley was canceled; however, both Tottenham vs Arsenal and Burnley vs Watford were removed from the schedule after the round of games had already begun.

Spurs’ statement on Saturday implied that Arsenal had cheated to get the north London derby rescheduled, and FPL managers who captained Kane would have agreed.

Arsenal’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool, as reported by i, could also be jeopardized, so hold off on buying any of their players until the situation improves.

Especially with Burnley, the Premier League’s forgotten team, scheduled to face them on Saturday.

To navigate these choppy waters, all managers can do is try to control what they can control.

That means staying on top of any new developments and, ideally, deferring finalizing your transfer and captain decisions until just before the deadline.

This week’s deadline is 6.30 p.m. on Friday, and a full schedule is already planned.

Keep your eyes peeled for any Premier League announcements, as a mini-double gameweek involving Aston Villa and Burnley could emerge.

Both clubs are playing catch-up and may be able to squeeze a league game in during the FA Cup fourth round on the first weekend of February.

Here are the players to target with your transfers, assuming everything goes according to plan (which is a big assumption given recent events).

Gary Neville named Jose Sa as the best signing made a few weeks ago.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Fantasy Premier League tips: The best 11 players to sign for your FPL team in Gameweek 23