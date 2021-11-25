The best captain picks for Gameweek 13 in the Fantasy Premier League, including three defenders
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, and Joao Cancelo, the in-form defensive trio, are all emerging as appealing captain options in FPL.
Southampton has already spoiled the party this season by holding Manchester City to a goalless draw at the Etihad, and they’ll need to be just as resolute to keep Liverpool from scoring at Anfield on Saturday.
Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the goalscorer charts to five goals, ahead of Premier League leaders Chelsea, following their 4-0 win over Arsenal last weekend.
The Reds have scored 35 goals in just a dozen games this season, and they appear to be the team to target with the captain’s armband in Gameweek 14.
Mo Salah is the overwhelming favorite in i’s Fantasy Football captaincy poll, and it’s easy to see why with his 46-point lead at the top of the FPL points standings.
Although there are few in-form forwards to challenge Salah for the captaincy at the moment, he could be challenged by a slew of defenders who have staked their claims in recent weeks.
The following are the five best captain options for Gameweek 13:
Salah remains the safest captaincy option despite going three weeks without a double-digit goal.
Salah has only gone scoreless once in a dozen appearances this season, and that was back in Gameweek 3 against Burnley.
He leads the league in shots (48) and xG (7.89) while also ranking third in chances created (28).
Gameweek 13 matchup: Southampton (h) Price: £13.0m Points: 125
Most FPL managers are unlikely to give the armband to a defender, but with the advancement of tactics in the Premier League and the technical quality of players like Reece James, there is no reason not to.
James has 11 more points than any other player in the game over the last four gameweeks, with three goals and two assists to go along with three clean sheets.
A ruthless finish against Juventus demonstrated that he is at the top of his game.
The cost is.
Alexander-Arnold vs James: Who should start for England?
By Oliver Young-Myles
That pair of assists against Arsenal took Alexander-Arnold to seven-goal involvements – six assists and a solitary goal – for the campaign, one behind James’ total. Since the start of the 2017-18 season, only Kevin De Bruyne (with 50) and Mo Salah (40) have provided more Premier League assists than Alexander-Arnold (39). He is a playmaker masquerading as a right-back and he’s not the only one.
The days of full-backs sticking rigidly to their own halves and rarely, if ever, straying beyond the halfway line are long gone, but even so the attacking quality of right-backs this season has been astounding. With the exception of Salah, the Premier League’s best and most decisive player by a considerable margin, the three most in-form players in the division are all right-backs: Alexander-Arnold, James and Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo, who registered his fifth assist of the campaign with a sumptuous outside-of-the-boot ball for Raheem Sterling in a 3-0 win over Everton on Sunday.
Thankfully for Gareth Southgate, the last of those does not qualify to play for England. It’s hard enough as it is picking between Alexander-Arnold and James. Hopefully for England’s sake, Southgate stumbles upon a solution that gets two excellent players into his starting line-up without either losing the qualities that have made them so good in the first place.
