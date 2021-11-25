The best captain picks for Gameweek 13 in the Fantasy Premier League, including three defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, and Joao Cancelo, the in-form defensive trio, are all emerging as appealing captain options in FPL.

Southampton has already spoiled the party this season by holding Manchester City to a goalless draw at the Etihad, and they’ll need to be just as resolute to keep Liverpool from scoring at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the goalscorer charts to five goals, ahead of Premier League leaders Chelsea, following their 4-0 win over Arsenal last weekend.

The Reds have scored 35 goals in just a dozen games this season, and they appear to be the team to target with the captain’s armband in Gameweek 14.

Mo Salah is the overwhelming favorite in i’s Fantasy Football captaincy poll, and it’s easy to see why with his 46-point lead at the top of the FPL points standings.

Although there are few in-form forwards to challenge Salah for the captaincy at the moment, he could be challenged by a slew of defenders who have staked their claims in recent weeks.

The following are the five best captain options for Gameweek 13:

Salah remains the safest captaincy option despite going three weeks without a double-digit goal.

Salah has only gone scoreless once in a dozen appearances this season, and that was back in Gameweek 3 against Burnley.

He leads the league in shots (48) and xG (7.89) while also ranking third in chances created (28).

Gameweek 13 matchup: Southampton (h) Price: £13.0m Points: 125

Most FPL managers are unlikely to give the armband to a defender, but with the advancement of tactics in the Premier League and the technical quality of players like Reece James, there is no reason not to.

James has 11 more points than any other player in the game over the last four gameweeks, with three goals and two assists to go along with three clean sheets.

A ruthless finish against Juventus demonstrated that he is at the top of his game.

The cost is.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

The best captain picks for Gameweek 13 in the Fantasy Premier League, including three defenders

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Fantasy Premier League tips: The 5 best captain picks for Gameweek 13 – including three defenders