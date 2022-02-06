The ‘Best Fits’ for Jimmy Garoppolo have been identified as the following five teams.

The ‘Best Fits’ for Jimmy Garoppolo have been determined.

The NFL offseason is almost here, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is shaping up to be one of the most interesting characters.

Garoppolo is available for trade, with the 49ers handing over the reins to Trey Lance, the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

It may be difficult because Garoppolo is due (dollar)24.2 million next season, but there will be teams in need of a quarterback who do not want to go through the NFL Draft to find their next starter.

NFLcom’s Bucky Brooks compiled a list of the five best fits for Garoppolo, and it’s no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers are at the top of his list.

After the season, Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement, and Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins appear unlikely to take his place as the starter next season.

The Washington Commanders are also present, despite the fact that they don’t have a franchise player.

Taylor Heinicke has done a good job, but he won’t get them to the playoffs.

The Broncos are up next, and they could be involved in every quarterback trade rumor this offseason.

Teddy Bridgewater has always been a back-up option for Drew Lock, who hasn’t lived up to expectations since being drafted.

Finally, the Dolphins and Saints are listed because both teams are undecided about their plans for next season at the position.

There could be an all-out bidding war for Garoppolo’s services if there is a lot of interest in him.

5 Teams Named The ‘Best Fits’ For Jimmy Garoppolo

5 Teams Named The ‘Best Fits’ For Jimmy Garoppolo