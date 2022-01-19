The Best ‘Playmaker’ In NFL History Is Brett Favre

Brett Favre Has Been Named The NFL’s Best “Playmaker”
Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre’s former understudy, received one of the highest compliments of the week.
On Monday, the Hall of Famer spoke on SiriusXM NFL Radio about Rodgers’ remarkable career.
Favre said of Rodgers, “I just think his football IQ is as good as anybody’s that has ever played the game.”
“If Aaron keeps playing, he’ll break every record.”
He’s playing better than he’s ever played and shows no signs of slowing down,” Favre added.
Brett Favre Names The Best ‘Playmaker’ In NFL History
Most Pass TD in Playoffs
NFL History
Tom Brady (2012-21) 47
Aaron Rodgers 45
Joe Montana 45
Brett Favre 44
Peyton Manning 40
Tom Brady (2001-11) 38
