The Best ‘Playmaker’ In NFL History Is Brett Favre

Brett Favre Has Been Named The NFL’s Best “Playmaker”

Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre’s former understudy, received one of the highest compliments of the week.

On Monday, the Hall of Famer spoke on SiriusXM NFL Radio about Rodgers’ remarkable career.

Favre said of Rodgers, “I just think his football IQ is as good as anybody’s that has ever played the game.”

“If Aaron keeps playing, he’ll break every record.”

He’s playing better than he’s ever played and shows no signs of slowing down,” Favre added.

Most Pass TD in Playoffs

NFL History Tom Brady (2012-21) 47

Aaron Rodgers 45

Joe Montana 45

Brett Favre 44

Peyton Manning 40

Tom Brady (2001-11) 38 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 19, 2022