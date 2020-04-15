The best referee in the world could not whistle without the “favors” of his teammates

Andalusian Juan José Cordero Gallardo, chosen last March as the best futsal referee in the world, highlights the difficulty he has in combining this work with his work, as the professionalization of refereeing is not currently contemplated.

Cordero Gallardo, born in the Cadiz town of El Puerto de Santa María 41 years ago, would value dedicating himself exclusively to refereeing if he had that possibility, just like the members of professional categories in football.

“I would think about it,” he said, when questioned about the option of requesting a leave of absence from his job if the case arose, due to the difficulties of “combining” his employment with arbitration.

“Unfortunately or fortunately, I do not know, to this day in Spain there are only professionals in eleven soccer”, he pointed out about the decision of the Royal Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF) to recognize from next season the referees of football with an employment contract and registration with Social Security.

Cordero Gallardo, who works in the maintenance of sports facilities, is forced to ask “many favors” from his teammates and his boss to go to whistle for international or First Division matches and the Spanish Cup.

In addition to having changed about fifty days in his work shifts, this athlete needs part of his vacation every year to meet the commitments as an elite referee, something that requires “a lot of sacrifice” due to the need to prepare himself to the “highest level” physically and also in tactics and analysis.

This referee from El Puerto de Santa María was awarded the best world futsal referee in 2019 at the Futsalplanet awards, granted by this specialized digital magazine after the vote of coaches, players and managers from around the world.

After the election, he received a “tremendous surprise”, because he “never thought” to get so high.

Cordero debuted in the First Division in 2003 in a match between Carnicer Fiat Torrejón and Lobelle de Santiago. “I keep that day, I have no predilection for another game,” he said despite having led seven league and four cup finals in the last seventeen years.

The last one was at the beginning of last March in Malaga, just before the suspension of the competitions due to the confinement decreed by the health crisis, with Barcelona’s victory against Valdepeñas 4-3.

International for six years, his best memory in this facet is from Euro 2018, when he led the Group A first phase match between Slovenia and Italy (2-1).

Gallardo Cordero referred to the situation of confinement that the population lives in these days and reported that they train at home an hour and a half a day. “It is what we can do well,” said the Cádiz referee, who follows the slogans of the physical trainers of the Federation.

Last March, at the 2019 Futsalplanet Awards, Barcelona, ​​its coach Andreu Plaza, Silvia Aguete, goalkeeper of the Pescamar Pole, and Cordero Gallardo in their respective categories were awarded, while the Brazilian Ferrao was chosen as the best player in the world.

In the classification of referees, after Cordero Gallardo, were Croatian Nikola Jelic and Italian Chiara Perona, respectively. .