The Best Super Bowl Game Of All-Time, According to CBS

CBS Names The All-Time Greatest Super Bowl Game
With Super Bowl LVI approaching in just a few days, CBS Sports has decided to rank every Super Bowl ever played.
Over the last five decades, there have been many great Super Bowl matchups, but one in particular stands out.
The Super Bowl XLIX between the Patriots and the Seahawks is ranked first on CBS Sports’ list.
Seattle led 24-14 going into the fourth quarter, but New England would not go down without a fight.
The Seahawks quickly responded with their own trip to the red zone after Tom Brady led the Patriots on a touchdown drive to tie the game at 28-24.
The Seahawks’ attempt to win the Super Bowl was ultimately thwarted by Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler.
CBS Sports reports:
Brady was named MVP of the Super Bowl after throwing for 328 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions.
Do you believe Super Bowl XLIX deserves to be ranked first?
Is there only one?
“This game had everything. There was controversy coming in (Deflategate had just begun) and it was a battle of the two best teams in football. The defending champion Seahawks came out gunning, the Patriots responded and took over the game and then Russell Wilson and Seattle tried to steal it back with one of the wildest catches by Jermaine Kearse you will ever see. Malcolm Butler promptly took it right back with arguably the greatest defensive play in Super Bowl history.”