The Best Super Bowl Game Of All-Time, According to CBS

CBS Names The All-Time Greatest Super Bowl Game

With Super Bowl LVI approaching in just a few days, CBS Sports has decided to rank every Super Bowl ever played.

Over the last five decades, there have been many great Super Bowl matchups, but one in particular stands out.

The Super Bowl XLIX between the Patriots and the Seahawks is ranked first on CBS Sports’ list.

Seattle led 24-14 going into the fourth quarter, but New England would not go down without a fight.

The Seahawks quickly responded with their own trip to the red zone after Tom Brady led the Patriots on a touchdown drive to tie the game at 28-24.

The Seahawks’ attempt to win the Super Bowl was ultimately thwarted by Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler.

CBS Sports reports:

Brady was named MVP of the Super Bowl after throwing for 328 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Do you believe Super Bowl XLIX deserves to be ranked first?

Is there only one?

