The best XI of English stars who play abroad includes Bellingham, a Man United transfer target, and ex-Chelsea star Abraham.

GARETH SOUTHGATE has a difficult job keeping track of all of England’s talent outside of the Premier League.

This is because a gang of Three Lions has made an appearance on foreign soil.

SunSport chooses a best XI of English players who are currently playing abroad.

Bond, 28, made an unusual switch from West Bromwich Albion to LA Galaxy this season.

He appeared in 31 of the American side’s 34 MLS games, but was only able to help them finish eighth in the Western Conference.

Trippier, one of the most well-known English exports, has made a name for himself in Spain with Atletico Madrid.

After leaving Tottenham in 2019, the full-back went on to win the LaLiga title under Diego Simeone, establishing himself as a top-tier defender.

However, he has been a key member of Atletico Madrid’s fifth-placed team this season.

When Smalling left Manchester United at the start of the 2019-20 season – initially on loan – many believed he couldn’t compete at the highest level.

However, the former England international has resurrected his career at Roma, where he has established himself as a regular starter in Jose Mourinho’s lineup.

He’s made 72 appearances for the Italians this season, scoring three goals and assisting on three others.

At the start of the 2020-21 season, Tomori, 24, made the bold decision to leave Chelsea in search of more playing time.

The English centre-back’s patience has paid off, as he has already made 44 appearances for the Serie A giants.

His outstanding performance earned him a recall to Gareth Southgate’s England squad in September.

One that has gotten a little lost in the shuffle.

Richards, 23, is a gifted left-back who has found his way to Bayern Munich, the German champions.

After a successful season with Reading in the Championship, he moved there in the summer.

And he’s already made six Bundesliga appearances for Bayern, totaling 11 appearances in all competitions.

Nelson, 22, is still technically a Premier League player because he is still signed to Arsenal.

He is on loan at Feyenoord in Turkey this season after making just nine appearances for Arsenal last season.

And his fortunes haven’t improved much in Turkey, where he has only made three appearances for Feyenoord.

He still hasn’t found the right venue to showcase his abilities.

Perhaps the most well-known England player currently playing in a league other than the Premier League.

Bellingham, 18, has developed into one of Europe’s most exciting prospects since joining…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.