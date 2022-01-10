Trending
The Big UCLA News Is Met With Reaction From The College Football World

One of the Pac-12’s best quarterbacks is opting out of the NFL and returning for the 2022 season.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a UCLA dual-threat quarterback, announced his return for the 2022 season on Monday.

With 35 games under his belt, the upcoming super senior has a lot of experience.

In that time, he has thrown for 7,541 yards, 61 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions.

Throughout his career, Thompson-Robinson has also rushed for 1,183 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Last season, Thompson-Robinson and the UCLA Bruins were 8-4 (6-3).

Thompson-Robinson said Monday afternoon, “See you in 2022.”

