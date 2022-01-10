The Big UCLA News Is Met With Reaction From The College Football World

The College Football World Reacts To UCLA’s Major Announcement

One of the Pac-12’s best quarterbacks is opting out of the NFL and returning for the 2022 season.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a UCLA dual-threat quarterback, announced his return for the 2022 season on Monday.

With 35 games under his belt, the upcoming super senior has a lot of experience.

In that time, he has thrown for 7,541 yards, 61 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions.

Throughout his career, Thompson-Robinson has also rushed for 1,183 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Last season, Thompson-Robinson and the UCLA Bruins were 8-4 (6-3).

Thompson-Robinson said Monday afternoon, “See you in 2022.”

College Football World Reacts To The Big UCLA News

One more year of the DTR era at UCLA and I’m hyped! https://t.co/KgQMfwinB1 — PS of Westwood (@PSgobruins) January 10, 2022

Wow. DTR coming back to @UCLAFootball. Stunning. NFL has 4 years of film on him and he played his way into being drafted this year. https://t.co/cv8GdNZh3z — Read Option (@TheReadOption1) January 10, 2022

The most exciting quarterback in college football coming back for a super-senior season (and potentially bringing Zach Charbonnet back with him)? Yes please. https://t.co/3COdwszCQk — Preston Pack (@PrestonPack) January 10, 2022