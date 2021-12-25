The biggest Boxing Day surprises include Manchester United’s loss to Middlesbrough and Arsenal’s humiliation at the hands of Coventry City.

Manchester United lost to Middlesbrough on Boxing Day, and Arsenal was humbled by Coventry.

BOXING DAY is a traditional time for football fans to flock to their favorite teams’ grounds.

However, just because it’s Christmas doesn’t mean Manchester United, Arsenal, or Chelsea will give their fans a present in the form of a win.

Indeed, over the years, those behemoths have been humbled during the holiday season.

The biggest Boxing Day shocks in Premier League history are listed below.

In the 1999-2000 season, the Gunners struggled against Gordon Strachan’s side.

The Sky Blues raced to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Gary McAllister and Mustapha Hadji, making them look anything but Premier League challengers.

After the break, Freddie Ljungberg got Arsenal back into the game, but Coventry’s lead was extended by Robbie Keane.

Davor Suker’s late goal threatened to spoil the party, but Strachan’s team held on for the famous victory.

While Arsene Wenger’s side faltered in their pursuit of Premier League glory,

When the apprentice (Steve McLaren) outsmarted Sir Alex Ferguson.

United needed to keep the momentum going in order to win the league.

Boro, on the other hand, dominated at the Riverside Stadium, taking a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Alen Boksic and Szilard Nemeth.

United got back into the game thanks to Ryan Giggs, but Joseph-Desire Job put the finishing touches on a 3-1 victory.

The defeat put the Red Devils seven points behind Arsenal in the new year, but they would come back to win the title.

Newcastle United, led by Alan Shearer, were vying for a Champions League spot in 2003.

However, nothing less than a win over relegation-threatened Bolton would suffice if they wanted to be considered worthy of a place.

With three goals scored in the first ten minutes of an amazing game, it appeared that both sets of defenders had overindulged in turkey.

Michael Ricketts scored twice to put his team ahead 4-1, before Shola Ameobi and Alan Shearer made it a nail-biting finish.

The Blues of Claudio Ranieri came to the Valley with high expectations.

It was the club’s first season under Roman Abramovich’s ownership, and they were desperate to break Arsenal and Manchester United’s stranglehold on the Premier League.

However, a shocking result at Charlton showed that there was still much work to be done.

Chelsea appeared to be asserting themselves on the opposition after John Terry scored to cancel out an early Herman Hreidarsson header.

The Addicks, on the other hand, had other ideas, quickly gaining a 4-1 lead thanks to goals from Matt Holland, Jonatan Johansson, and Jason Euell.

The consolation from Eidur Gudjohnsen came too late to save Chelsea’s blushes…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.