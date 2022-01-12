The biggest Premier League trades ever, and whether they worked as well as Man Utd and Arsenal’s Mkhitaryan and Sanchez deal.

The biggest Premier League trades ever, and whether they worked as well as Man United and Arsenal’s Mkhitaryan and Sanchez deal.

The possibility of a swap transfer is one of the few advantages of the transfer window.

Two players switching clubs in the same deal isn’t something we see all that often.

In fact, only seven such transfers between Premier League clubs have ever taken place, and not all of them have been successful.

SunSport takes a look back at each of them to see how they fared…

Sanchez joined Manchester United from Arsenal on a £505,000-per-week deal in January 2018, while Mkhitaryan went the other way.

And it’s safe to say that it didn’t go as planned for anyone.

Sanchez flopped miserably in the Premier League, scoring just three goals in 32 appearances before being shipped to Inter, and the Armenian fared no better, joining Roma.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Cole’s £6 million transfer from Newcastle to Manchester United set a British transfer record, including the £1 million-rated Gillespie.

The former Bristol City striker went on to score 121 goals in 275 games for United over the course of seven years, winning eight major awards, including the 1999 Treble.

Gillespie, a Northern Irish hero, spent three years at St James’ Park and five years at Blackburn Rovers before moving on to Leicester City, Sheffield United, and Bradford City before returning to Northern Ireland in 2009.

Cole and Gallas swapped places in Arsenal and Chelsea’s defenses 18 months after the tapping-up scandal, in one of the most contentious transfers.

Cole’s acrimonious departure coincided with the Gunners’ trophy drought, as he cemented his position as the world’s best left-back during his eight years at Stamford Bridge, winning eight trophies in addition to the five he had won at Highbury.

Gallas played 101 times for Arsenal, sat on the pitch in protest against Birmingham, was stripped of his captaincy for comments made in an interview, and then signed for Tottenham.

In December 2007, he did score the game-winning goal for the Gunners against the Blues.

Spurs got Defoe and he hit the ground running with 22 goals in his first full season, so this swap transfer worked out well for everyone involved.

After a brief stint at Portsmouth, the England striker returned to White Hart Lane, scoring another 79 goals in 186 games to finish sixth on the club’s all-time goalscoring list.

With two caps for the Three Lions and 40 goals in 152 games – the most in the Premier League – West Ham got ex-Brighton goal machine Zamora and an extra £7m.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.