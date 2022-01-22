The biggest test of Ralf Rangnick’s Man United reign will come against West Ham, but a win could lift the club’s spirits.

Manchester United supporters do not want a steadfast ship.

They want to go all out, aiming for the very top of the league – or, at the moment, the top four.

But, after the tumultuous end to Ole Solskjaer’s reign, a steady ship was required, and there is a case to be made that they have received it.

Since Solskjaer’s departure, United have played 12 games, including Michael Carrick’s impressive three games as interim manager.

They’ve won seven of them, drew four, and only lost one.

One of those draws, against Young Boys, was a meaningless match for United because they had already won their Champions League group.

With 13 minutes remaining, they were 2-0 up against Aston Villa and should have won.

Yet, criticizing the Red Devils has become so common that you have to double-check the scoreline to make sure they won before making an assessment of their victories.

A good example is the 1-0 victory over Aston Villa in the FA Cup.

Even in the 3-1 victory over Brentford, half of the discussion was about how poorly they played in the first half rather than how well they took their chances in the second.

Eight years after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, the bar remains that high.

That is the level of expectation that still exists around the club.

AFCON BETTING SPECIAL – GET £40 IN FREE BETS

Right now, expectation isn’t up to par.

But it’s a step forward.

They are no longer a team that can be beaten by teams like Leicester or Watford.

Indeed, I doubt they’d be outplayed to the same extent as they were against Liverpool or Manchester City if Rangnick fielded his team against them.

Under Rangnick, a team that had been leaking goals like a sieve has recorded three clean sheets, with only a single goal conceded in five others, including the two against Villa.

David De Gea, on the other hand, hasn’t been exactly underutilized.

Rangnick appears to be settling on a different back four than the one that was regularly imploding near the end of Ole Solskjaer’s tenure.

Injury and illness may have forced some changes, but he now prefers Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles to Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at full-back.

Harry Maguire has discovered that wearing the captain’s armband does not guarantee him a starting spot, despite the fact that he will start today against West Ham with Victor…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.