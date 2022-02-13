The ‘Biggest Threat’ In Super Bowl 56 Is Named By George Kittle

George Kittle, a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, has named the player who poses the greatest threat in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

In an interview with Fox News, Kittle confirmed that Aaron Donald is the Bengals’ biggest threat to winning.

The Bengals will have an even better chance of winning their first Super Bowl if they can contain him on the defensive line.

“Their pass rush is the most important thing.

They’re excellent.

You have no choice but to remain silent.

One of them, Aaron Donald, is one of them.

Kittle described him as “one of the best football players to ever play the game.”

“He just makes everyone’s life easier around him because you have to double team him and you’re going to get one-on-ones with (Leonard) Floyd and Von Miller on the edges.”

The most important thing is to not allow Aaron Donald to change the game.

It’s your best chance of winning if you can keep him quiet as much as possible, which is extremely difficult.”

Donald finished third in the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year voting this year. He had 84 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles during the regular season.

Donald has nine tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defense in the playoffs so far.

He wants to assist the Rams in winning their first Super Bowl since 2000.

The game will start at 6:30 p.m.

ET (Extraterrestrial Time)

