The Bill O’Brien Video Gets a Reaction From The College Football World

The College Football Community Reacts to Bill O’Brien’s Video
Alabama easily dispatched the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game only a few weeks ago.
Despite being a 10-0 deficit early in the game, the Crimson Tide came back to win 41-24.
Alabama appeared to be on their way to a quick lead with a touchdown drive on their first possession.
When an Alabama wide receiver slipped down, the drive came to a halt.
The cameras then panned to Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien in the booth, who appeared to be going insane.
In a video of O’Brien getting upset in the booth, SportsCenter said, “Bill O’Brien was heated after Georgia’s stop.”
Take a look at it.
Bill O’Brien was heated after Georgia’s stop 😳 pic.twitter.com/4U1qqr10Hf
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2022
Bill O’Brien looks pleasant to be around
— Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) January 11, 2022
We’ve never seen this before in Houston. Never! https://t.co/Hrfw05oqKP
— Adam Winkler (@AdamWinkABC13) January 11, 2022