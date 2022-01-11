The Bill O’Brien Video Gets a Reaction From The College Football World

The College Football Community Reacts to Bill O’Brien’s Video

Alabama easily dispatched the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game only a few weeks ago.

Despite being a 10-0 deficit early in the game, the Crimson Tide came back to win 41-24.

Alabama appeared to be on their way to a quick lead with a touchdown drive on their first possession.

When an Alabama wide receiver slipped down, the drive came to a halt.

The cameras then panned to Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien in the booth, who appeared to be going insane.

In a video of O’Brien getting upset in the booth, SportsCenter said, “Bill O’Brien was heated after Georgia’s stop.”

Take a look at it.

College Football World Reacts To The Bill O’Brien Video

Bill O’Brien was heated after Georgia’s stop 😳 pic.twitter.com/4U1qqr10Hf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2022

Bill O’Brien looks pleasant to be around — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) January 11, 2022