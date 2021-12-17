The Bills have made their decision on quarterback Josh Allen.

The Bills have made their final decision on quarterback Josh Allen.
On Friday, the Buffalo Bills received some good news about star quarterback Josh Allen.
Allen has been removed from the team’s injury report after being listed with a foot sprain for most of the week. He will play on Sunday with no injury designation.
The 25-year-old quarterback is expected to start against the Carolina Panthers in Week 15.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021