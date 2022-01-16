Trending
The Bills’ Playoff Performance Is Met With Applause In The NFL

If you haven’t already, it’s time to start paying attention to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

In a 47-17 thrashing of the New England Patriots on Saturday night, the Bills looked like a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

It was so much more than a playoff victory.

For two decades, the Patriots have dominated the AFC East.

It’s the Bills’ turn to lead the division now.

The playoff game on Saturday night appeared to be a passing of the baton.

After all they’ve been through in the past 20 years, the Bills deserved to win the playoff game on Saturday night.

The Buffalo Sabres have made it to the Divisional Round.

The team tweeted, “THAT’S A BILLS WIN!!!”

NFL World Reacts To The Bills’ Playoff Performance

