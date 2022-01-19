The bizarre Dubai helipad fight between Floyd Mayweather and Money Kicks has a date, a UK start time, a live stream, and a TV channel.

Money Kicks vs. Floyd Mayweather: Date, UK start time, live stream, and TV channel for the bizarre Dubai helipad fight

FLOYD MAYWEATHER appears to be resuming his boxing career, with a bout against YouTube sensation Money Kicks in the works.

The 50-0 legend last fought in the summer of 2021, against Logan Paul, and that fight ended in a draw because it was an exhibition.

Mayweather, on the other hand, dominated the majority of the fight and will look to do so again against Money Kicks, whose real name is Rashed Belhasa.

The YouTube vlogger from the Middle East became famous for flaunting his opulent lifestyle on the internet.

And now he’s about to face Floyd Mayweather, whom he claims is his boxing idol.

Mayweather’s fight with Money Kicks is set to take place on February 20th, despite the fact that it has not been confirmed.

“It’s at the final stage,” Money Kicks told SunSport.

It’s with the attorneys.

“I think we’ll be able to reach an agreement.”

The date has been set, and the process is nearing its conclusion.

“Perhaps there will be a big announcement in a few days.”

The fight will take place in Dubai, with a helipad on top of the world-famous Burj Al Arab being rumored as the location.

According to Money Kicks, Mayweather is taking on this challenge in order to establish himself in the Middle East market.

“He did it because there are no boxers here,” says the narrator.

I enjoy going to markets where no one else has gone before.

SunSport spoke with the YouTube sensation about starting a trend.

“Over here, I was the first YouTuber to reach a million subscribers, which was still a new market at the time.”

“That’s why Floyd wanted a boxer from here, because I’m well-known throughout the Middle East and Asia.”

Now I can make a name for myself around the world.”

Kicks also admitted to being a big Mayweather fan as a kid.

“Floyd is always respectful, cool, and humble, and I’ve always had TMT merch before meeting Floyd,” he said.

“I took pictures and wore his merch all the time.”

Respectful at all times.

“When we met, he told me, ‘You’re the guy.’

‘Which guy?’ I inquired, and he replied, ‘You’re the guy, you always back me up.’

“I had no idea he knew who I was.”

It’s been four, five years, and he’s always shown love.”