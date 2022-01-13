The Black Forge Inn, which cost £2 million and sells Proper No Twelve whiskey, is inside Conor McGregor’s plush pub.

The Black Forge Inn, owned by CONOR McGREGOR, is a luxurious establishment.

The property, which is located in his hometown of Crumlin, Dublin, was purchased by the Irish superstar for £2 million in 2019.

In December 2018, he delivered bottles of his Proper No Twelve whiskey to the same location.

Thugs staged a night-time assault on the premises in January this year, and it was the target of a shocking petrol bomb attack.

Two pipe bombs were also reportedly discovered at the scene, prompting Garda to launch an investigation.

Although no damage has been reported, police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

McGregor, 33, had previously used social media to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the pub.

As you enter, there is a restaurant area with chairs by the bar, an open kitchen, and customer seating.

However, as you progress further inside, you’ll come across a bar section dedicated solely to drinkers, where you can be sure to find McGregor’s popular Proper No Twelve whiskey.

Bartenders can be seen whipping up fancy concoctions, one of which includes a blow torch.

A painted stencil of the same tiger that McGregor has tattooed on his chest hangs on the wall.

Former UFC two-weight champion Dana White intends to open a chain of pubs around the world.

He also made news earlier this year when he bought The Marble Arch in Drimnagh, which was the site of his infamous assault on a man in 2019.

His other businesses, such as sports recovery spray Tidl, a fashion line with David August, and fitness app ‘McGregor Fast,’ are all thriving alongside the pubs.

McGregor made a £130 million profit earlier this year when he sold shares in Proper 12.

He surpassed footballers Lionel Messi, 34, and Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, as Forbes’ highest-paid athlete in the last 12 months.

After his pay-per-view trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, 32, earlier this month, McGregor’s fortune would have skyrocketed.

However, the southpaw’s day was cut short when he broke his tibia before the end of the first round, losing by doctor stoppage.

McGregor underwent surgery later that day and will be on crutches for the next six months while serving a six-month medical suspension.

But, in light of their trilogy’s unprecedented conclusion, he and Poirier have agreed to a FOURTH fight.