The Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos had ‘agreed’ to join Chelsea and had only to sign a contract before the deal fell through.

Roberto Carlos, the legendary full-back, has revealed that he was “very close” to joining Chelsea in 2007.

After 527 appearances and 13 trophies, the Brazilian legend’s glittering Real Madrid career was coming to an end, but many people still believed he had something to offer at the age of 34.

Jose Mourinho, who was then in his first spell at Stamford Bridge, was one of them.

The Portuguese already had Ashley Cole, who had arguably surpassed Carlos as the best left-back in the world, at his disposal, but could have opted for deputy Wayne Bridge instead.

Carlos, who is now 47 years old, has revealed how close he was to signing with the Blues.

“I had two offers, one from Fenerbahce and the other from Chelsea,” he said to Goal.

After failing to make an impression at Chelsea, I signed with Fenerbahce.

“However, it was very close with Chelsea.”

It was all agreed upon, and all I had to do was show up and sign the contract.

“I had just returned from Paris after meeting both Roman Abramovich and Peter Kenyon a week before signing for Fenerbahce.

I am certain that I would have thrived in the Premier League and that it would have suited my personality perfectly.

“Unfortunately, something didn’t work out in the final moments, which happens a lot in football.”

With the lawyer, there was a snag.

Mourinho was fired less than three months later, while Carlos stayed in Istanbul for two years before rejoining Corinthians in Brazil.

While he was nearing the end of his career when the Blues approached him, they weren’t the first English club to try to bring him to these shores.

“I was still playing with Palmeiras in Brazil when Aston Villa came in for me in 1995, but they couldn’t afford the deal, so I went to Inter,” he continued.

Carlos, who played left-back for the Selecao in their most recent World Cup triumph in 2002, believes that one of his compatriots is now a shining example for all aspiring left-backs.

“I feel like I was an example to follow after what I accomplished, similar to what Marcelo is doing now at Real Madrid,” he said.

“Just as they followed me, people will follow Marcelo.”