The Brooklyn Nets are rumored to be bringing Kyrie Irving back.

Kyrie Irving Is Supposedly Coming Back To The Brooklyn Nets
On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets are said to have received some major news about star point guard Kyrie Irving.
Irving has begun the process of returning to the team, according to NBA insider Shams Charania of the Athletic.
The seven-time All-Star has begun COVID-19 testing as part of his “ramping up” process.
His arrival time has yet to be determined.
Kyrie Irving Reportedly Returning To The Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving Reportedly Returning To The Brooklyn Nets
Just in: All-NBA star Kyrie Irving has started process to return to the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium. Irving is ramping up, has begun team COVID-19 testing, and his season debut date is still to be determined.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 17, 2021