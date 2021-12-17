The Brooklyn Nets are rumored to be bringing Kyrie Irving back.

Kyrie Irving Is Supposedly Coming Back To The Brooklyn Nets

On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets are said to have received some major news about star point guard Kyrie Irving.

Irving has begun the process of returning to the team, according to NBA insider Shams Charania of the Athletic.

The seven-time All-Star has begun COVID-19 testing as part of his “ramping up” process.

His arrival time has yet to be determined.

