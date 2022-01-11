The Browns’ general manager sends a strong message about Baker Mayfield’s future.

Despite all of the speculation about his future, Baker Mayfield appears to be a lock to play for the Cleveland Browns next season.

Browns GM Andrew Berry discussed Mayfield’s future with the media on Tuesday.

He not only expects Mayfield to return for the 2022 season, but he also expects him to revert to his 2020 form.

On Tuesday, Berry said, “We fully expect Baker to be our starter and to bounce back.”

Mayfield has completed 60.5 percent of his pass attempts for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 15 games this season.

He had been dealing with a serious shoulder injury since Week 2 to be fair.

