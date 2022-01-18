The Browns have issued a statement regarding a player’s’very concerning’ arrest.

Malik McDowell, a defensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns, was arrested on Monday, according to reports.

McDowell was arrested in Deerfield Beach, Florida, on charges of public exposure and beating a deputy in a “violent attack,” according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The incident began after a call was received about a man walking naked near a school, according to a police report obtained by the Sun-Sentinel.

A deputy who arrived on the scene was the victim of the aforementioned “violent attack,” which left him “dazed,” according to the officer. McDowell allegedly charged at him “at full speed with closed fist.”

The Browns responded to the “extremely concerning” incident involving McDowell on Tuesday morning, shortly after the Sun-Sentinel reported it.

According to Nate Ulrich, the team said in a statement, “We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information.”

“We recognize the gravity of the situation, and our thoughts are with everyone involved.”

“At this time, there will be no further comment.”

