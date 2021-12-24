The Browns have made a new decision on quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Cleveland Browns faced the Las Vegas Raiders without their top two quarterbacks this past Monday.

Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were both on the reserveCOVID-19 list at the time.

The Browns received a significant update on Mayfield and Keenum on Friday.

Both players have been activated from the reserveCOVID-19 list, according to the team.

For Saturday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, cornerback AJ Green, and defensive end Ifeadi Odengibo were also activated.

The Browns’ offense should benefit from Mayfield’s return, in theory.

To be fair, Nick Mullens did a fantastic job against the Raiders on short notice.

Mullens threw for 147 yards and a touchdown while completing 20 of 30 passes.

Browns Announce New Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

Browns Announce New Decision On QB Baker Mayfield