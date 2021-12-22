The Browns have released their Week 16 roster.

The Browns have released positive roster news for Week 16 of the season.

The Cleveland Browns had good news to share with their fans for the first time in more than a week.

Tight end Austin Hooper and linebacker Jacob Phillips were activated from the reserveCOVID-19 list by the Browns on Wednesday.

Due to positive drug tests, they were unable to play in the Browns’ previous game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

The return of Hooper to the Browns’ starting lineup should help the team’s passing attack.

This season, he has 33 receptions for 291 yards and three touchdowns.

Kevin Stefanski, the Browns’ head coach, was also given an update.

Stefanski has returned to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus after clearing COVID-19 protocols, according to the team.

Stefanski recently stated to reporters that he expects to return to the bench for Week 16.

Browns Announce Positive Roster News For Week 16

