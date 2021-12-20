The Browns have revealed Head Coach Kevin Stefanski’s status for tonight’s game.

For tonight’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will not be on the sidelines.

Stefanski, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, was unable to test outside of protocol, according to the team’s confirmation.

Tonight, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will serve as the acting head coach, with special teams coordinator Mike Priefer calling plays.

At 5 p.m., the Browns will play the Raiders.

On NFL Network at 2:00 p.m. ET.

A COVID outbreak has ravaged Cleveland, forcing the game this week to be rescheduled two days.

The Browns will be without several players, including quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum, in addition to Stefanski.

