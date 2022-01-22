The Buccaneers are rumored to be releasing veteran running back Chris Johnson.

Buccaneers Cut Veteran Running Back

The Buccaneers have released a veteran running back to make room on the roster for Sunday’s Divisional Round matchup.

By defeating the Eagles on Sunday afternoon, the Buccaneers advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend.

They now face the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant Wild Card round performance.

The Buccaneers have made a few roster changes in preparation for Sunday’s game.

To make room for Leonard Fournette, they’ve reportedly cut veteran running back Le’Veon Bell.

Fournette has been out with a hamstring injury since Week 16.

