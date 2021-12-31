The Buccaneers’ coach has an eye-opening update on wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The Buccaneers’ head coach has an interesting update on Antonio Brown, the team’s wide receiver.

On Thursday, the Buccaneers’ injury report caught everyone’s attention when Antonio Brown was listed as a non-participant due to an ankle injury.

Buccaneers interim coach Harold Goodwin gave an update on the All-Pro wide receiver on Friday afternoon.

Brown “tweaked” his ankle a little in practice this week, according to Goodwin.

Brown, on the other hand, hasn’t been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Brown’s status for Week 17 will be determined by how he feels this Sunday, according to the Buccaneers.

Brown will be able to rest his sore ankle for two days as a result of this.

Brown has already missed time this season due to an ankle injury, so the Buccaneers will most likely be cautious.

