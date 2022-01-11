The Buccaneers’ Decision Is Met With Criticism From Richard Sherman

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers chose veteran cornerback Richard Sherman earlier Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier this afternoon, the Buccaneers placed Sherman on injured reserve.

The team’s announcement puts an end to his season before it even begins.

Over the final 12 games of the regular season, Sherman only played 29 snaps for Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers decided that IR was the best place for Sherman right now after he battled through numerous injuries.

He is aware of the situation.

Sherman thanked the team for the opportunity and announced that he will coach the team during the playoffs in a message posted to Twitter.

Richard Sherman Reacts To The Buccaneers’ Decision

Richard Sherman Reacts To The Buccaneers’ Decision