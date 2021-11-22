The Buccaneers’ defense is expected to be bolstered significantly tonight.

The Buccaneers’ defense is expected to get a major boost tonight.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will get a key member of their secondary back in time for Monday night’s game.

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting is expected to be activated ahead of Tampa Bay’s game against the Giants, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“For MNF against the Giants, the Buccaneers are expected to activate corner Sean Murphy-Bunting,” Fowler reported. “Murphy-Bunting has been out since Week 1 with an elbow injury.”

“Tampa’s depleted secondary gets a boost,” he adds.

The Buccaneers could use Murphy-Bunting’s return to the lineup.

Last season, the 24-year-old cornerback was a key part of Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs.

Murphy-Bunting was injured in Week 1 by friendly fire, resulting in an ugly elbow injury.

After being cleared to practice in early November, the third-year cornerback now appears to be ready to return after missing eight games.

Because several members of the Bucs’ secondary are out with injuries ahead of Monday’s game, Murphy-Bunting should see a lot of action against Daniel Jones and the Giants’ offense.

The Buccaneers and Giants meet in Florida at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, looking for their first win of the month.

