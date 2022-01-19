The Buccaneers got a good report on running back Leonard Fournette.

The Buccaneers have received a promising update on running back Leonard Fournette.

In the first round of the playoffs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers easily defeated the Philadelphia Eagles even without Leonard Fournette.

However, in the future, this may not be an issue.

Fournette was on the field for the Bucs’ walkthrough on Wednesday, according to Bucs insider Greg Auman.

Fournette hasn’t practiced in over a month, but he appears to be on the mend ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

In addition, Fournette appears to be confident that he’ll be ready to play against the Rams on Sunday.

He promised to be there Sunday in a recent tweet (though he didn’t say whether he’d be playing).

Fournette started 13 games in the first 14 weeks and was the team’s leading rusher.

He had more than 1,200 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns, accounting for nearly half of the team’s rushing yards.

