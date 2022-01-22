The Buccaneers have made a new decision on running back Leonard Fournette.

The Buccaneers have changed their mind about running back Leonard Fournette.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ backfield is getting a much-needed boost.

Bucs running back Leonard Fournette was activated on Saturday, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, and will play in the team’s divisional round matchup against the Rams.

Lenny from the playoffs has returned.

“RB Leonard Fournette has been activated from injured reserve by the Buccaneers and will play tomorrow against the Rams,” Rapoport tweeted.

“He’s been out with a hamstring injury since Week 16,” he says.

Buccaneers Announce New Decision On RB Leonard Fournette

