The Buccaneers have made a major decision regarding wide receiver Mike Evans.

On Sunday, the Buccaneers will reacquire one of their best offensive weapons.

Mike Evans has been activated from the reserveCOVID-19 list, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Buccaneers Announce Significant Decision On WR Mike Evans

Buccaneers Announce Significant Decision On WR Mike Evans