The Buccaneers have made a significant roster change for Monday’s game.

The Buccaneers have made a significant roster change for Monday night's game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated two players from injured reserve ahead of tonight’s Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants.

Sean Murphy-Bunting, a cornerback who started for Tampa Bay against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 but has not played since, is one of those players.

Murphy-Bunting has been out of the last eight games after dislocating his elbow against Dallas.

“I think Sean has shown me that he’s probably ready to go,” Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said this weekend.

“We’ll see how that one goes, but he’s prepared.”

In addition to Murphy-Bunting, the Buccaneers have reactivated long snapper Zach Triner, who hasn’t played since Week 1.

Triner has had a problem with his finger.

We’re not sure if Arians will immediately reintroduce Murphy-Bunting to the starting lineup, but we expect him to play defense tonight.

Murphy-Bunting, a second-round pick in 2019, started 23 games in his first two NFL seasons.

The Buccaneers are looking to win their second game in a row against the Giants tonight.

The game will begin at 8:15 p.m.

ESPN at 8:00 p.m. ET

