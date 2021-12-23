The Buccaneers have made their official decision on running back Leonard Fournette.

Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Chris Godwin all had to leave the game early due to injuries on Sunday night for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Evans’ injury isn’t thought to be serious, whereas Godwin has a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season. As for Fournette, his status for the regular season was just decided this afternoon.

Fournette was placed on injured reserve by the Buccaneers on Thursday.

He’ll have to sit out the next three games as a result of this.

At the moment, Fournette has a hamstring strain.

Despite being placed on injured reserve, he is eligible to play in the postseason.

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On RB Leonard Fournette

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On RB Leonard Fournette