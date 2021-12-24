The Buccaneers have made their official decision on wide receiver Mike Evans.

The Buccaneers will be without a significant portion of their offense against the Panthers on Sunday.

Mike Evans can now join Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette on the list of players who will be out for the foreseeable future.

Evans had been listed as “week-to-week” earlier in the week and was expected to play, but Tampa Bay isn’t taking any chances.

He’ll miss the game due to a hamstring injury he suffered against the Saints last Sunday night.

Due to a foot injury, Antoine Winfield will also be out.

