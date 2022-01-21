The Buccaneers have received encouraging news about running back Leonard Fournette.

The Buccaneers have some good news about running back Leonard Fournette.

Leonard Fournette, the starting running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hasn’t appeared in an NFL game in over a month.

However, given the latest information about him, that streak may be coming to an end soon.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport said on Good Morning Football this morning that Fournette returned to practice on Thursday and was limited.

Since his hamstring injury a month ago, Fournette has spent the most time on the practice field.

After nine carries for 34 yards in the Bucs’ 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Fournette was forced to leave the game.

He was out for the last three weeks of the season, as well as the team’s Wild Card victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

We’ll find out later today whether or not we’ll see Fournette this weekend against the Rams.

Against a Rams team that specializes in stopping the run, 4 overall will be a welcome addition to the Bucs’ backfield.

