The Buccaneers have released an injury update on star wide receiver Mike Evans.

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has played in every game this season, but he may be forced to sit out this Sunday’s game.

Evans injured his back against the New York Giants on Monday night.

While the severity of the injury is unknown at this time, it is clearly severe enough to keep him out of practice for two days in a row.

Evans was reportedly unable to practice on Thursday due to a back injury, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Evans could still play against the Colts on Sunday, but his absence from back-to-back practices is cause for concern.

Evans, a three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, has 47 receptions for 679 yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games this season.

The Buccaneers will rely heavily on Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski if Evans misses Sunday’s game.

In Week 11, they both put in outstanding performances against the Giants.

On Friday, Evans’ Week 12 status will be announced.

It’ll be interesting to see if he shows up for the week’s final practice.

