The Buccaneers have some big news about head coach Bruce Arians.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced earlier this week that head coach Bruce Arians tested positive for COVID-19.

After a few days, the team received a major update on his status for Week 17.

Arians has cleared protocol and will be on the sidelines for the Buccaneers’ game against the New York Jets on Sunday.

The Bucs announced in a statement that “HC Bruce Arians and WRs coach Kevin Garver will coach Sunday against the Jets.”

“We’ve also promoted four players from the practice squad and activated two players from the reserve COVID-19 list.”

The two players activated from the reserveCOVID-19 list were Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting.

