The Buccaneers have suffered yet another devastating injury loss.

Earlier: At the end of the first quarter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are up 14-0 and in complete control, but they continue to lose star offensive linemen.

Tristan Wirfs, the All-Pro right tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was injured on the game’s first drive.

Returning Wirfs is debatable.

After appearing to injure his ankle on Ke’Shawn Vaughn’s short-yardage touchdown run, Bucs center Ryan Jensen left the field in pain.

Someone rolled up on Jensen’s leg, according to the replay.

The Pro Bowl center appeared to be in a lot of pain, but he eventually got up and walked away on his own.

Breaking: Bucs Have Suffered Another Crushing Injury Loss

Breaking: Bucs Have Suffered Another Crushing Injury Loss