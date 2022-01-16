The Buccaneers have suffered yet another devastating injury loss.
Earlier: At the end of the first quarter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are up 14-0 and in complete control, but they continue to lose star offensive linemen.
Tristan Wirfs, the All-Pro right tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was injured on the game’s first drive.
Returning Wirfs is debatable.
After appearing to injure his ankle on Ke’Shawn Vaughn’s short-yardage touchdown run, Bucs center Ryan Jensen left the field in pain.
Someone rolled up on Jensen’s leg, according to the replay.
The Pro Bowl center appeared to be in a lot of pain, but he eventually got up and walked away on his own.
#bucs C Ryan Jensen is down and is punching the ground and looks to be in pain.
— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 16, 2022