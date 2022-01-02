The Buccaneers have yet to issue an official statement on Antonio Brown.

The Buccaneers have yet to make an official statement on Antonio Brown.

Even if the team won’t say it, Antonio Brown’s career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers–and likely his time in the NFL–ended this afternoon.

Brown abruptly “left” the Buccaneers in the middle of a game, which was both shocking and disturbing.

The mercurial wide receiver stripped off his jersey and pads and walked to the MetLife Stadium locker room shirtless, pausing to throw his shirt into the stands along the way.

An enraged Brown could be seen arguing on the Bucs sideline prior to this.

Mike Evans, another receiver, tried unsuccessfully to calm him down.

The Buccaneers have yet to issue an official statement regarding Brown’s incident.

During the postgame media availability, they’ll have to address it.

We expect Brown to be released soon, regardless of what they say today.

The Bucs Have No Official Comment On Antonio Brown

The Bucs Have No Official Comment On Antonio Brown