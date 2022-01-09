The Buccaneers’ Lawyer Has a Message For Antonio Brown

The Buccaneers have a message from Antonio Brown’s attorney.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Antonio Brown on Thursday, capping a tumultuous four-day saga that began after the veteran wide receiver left last week’s game against the New York Jets in the middle of the game.

Given the ferocious back-and-forth between the two parties this week, the move appeared to be the best outcome for both parties.

Brown’s camp, on the other hand, is now claiming that the Buccaneers released the 33-year-old too soon.

Brown’s lawyer, Sean Burstyn, told Rick Stoud of the Tampa Bay Times that the Buccaneers had scheduled a meeting with a New York doctor “outside of normal business hours” on Thursday morning.

Brown and his camp allegedly attempted to reschedule the appointment to “a normal, reasonable hour,” but the Buccaneers cut him after he failed to see the orthopedic specialist during the original time slot.

“We were in the middle of scheduling an appointment with the Bucs’ preferred doctor at [the Hospital for Special Surgery]when we learned, via Twitter, that Antonio had been fired on Thursday,” Burstyn said, via Stroud.

“On Wednesday night, the Bucs concocted a ruse to get Antonio cut.

They chose an appointment time on a whim, early Thursday morning, outside of normal business hours.

We immediately contacted the doctor, asking if he had reviewed recent MRIs and if we could reschedule for a more convenient time.

We proceeded to rescheduling after the doctor stated that he had not yet seen the images and was graciously willing to see us at a more convenient time.

Antonio was fired by the Buccaneers for failing to show up for a doctor’s appointment that had been rescheduled for later that day.

(And, yes, we have the texts to prove it.)

“The Buccaneers’ pick of a time was pure deception.

They did this because they knew [coach]Bruce Arians’ on-the-field termination of AB was illegal.

So they tried to hide it with their latest dirty trick: ‘Surprise attack’ medical care that they never intended for AB to get.”

On Sunday morning, Burstyn posted a Twitter thread detailing what he claims is the Buccaneers’ “underhanded treatment.”

Antonio Brown’s Lawyer Has A Message For The Buccaneers

Antonio Brown’s Lawyer Has A Message For The Buccaneers

What’s the “official” reason Antonio Brown cut from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? You probably didn’t know the answer until now.🧵 (This isn’t a complaint about AB being cut. It’s an example of underhanded treatment of an injured player that obscures what happened last Sunday.) — Sean Burstyn (@seanburstyn) January 9, 2022