The Buccaneers’ Uniform For Sunday’s Game Has Been Revealed

Look: The Buccaneers Unveil Their Sunday Uniform

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Philadelphia Eagles in a playoff game at Raymond James Stadium this weekend.

Even though the game is still a few days away, the Buccaneers gave their fans something to look forward to by revealing their game uniforms.

Tampa Bay revealed its home look in a video posted to the team’s Twitter account.

White jerseys with red numbers and pewter pants with red stripes will be worn by the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay will also wear pewter helmets emblazoned with the team’s logo.

Take a look at this:

