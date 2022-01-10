The Bucs’ “toughest” opponent, according to Tom Brady

This season, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had to contend with some formidable opponents.

During the 2021 regular season, the Bucs faced the Cowboys, Rams, Saints, and Bills, among others.

However, one team, according to the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, is the toughest of all.

The Buccaneers’ first-round opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, was described by Brady as “the toughest team they’ve faced all year.”

“We’ll have to put on our best performance of the season.”

This is the most difficult opponent of the year.

We’ll be facing a very talented opponent.

“I’m in great shape,” Brady stated.

