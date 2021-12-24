The Buffalo Bills have lost two key players ahead of a crucial game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This Sunday, the Buffalo Bills will play the New England Patriots in a game that could decide the AFC East title.

On the other hand, the Bills’ offense could be a little thin.

The Bills have placed wide receiver Gabriel Davis and offensive lineman Cody Ford on the reserveCOVID-19 list, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Both players are expected to be out of the Patriots’ game on Sunday.

This season, Davis has been the Bills’ slot receiver, and he’s performed admirably.

He has 29 catches for 470 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games.

His 16.2 yards per reception are the highest on the team.

Ford is a talented offensive lineman who has started seven of the team’s thirteen games this season.

He made his NFL debut last week against the Carolina Panthers as an offensive guard.

