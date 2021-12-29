The Buffalo Bills have made a new decision on wide receiver Cole Beasley.

The Buffalo Bills have made a new decision regarding wide receiver Cole Beasley.

After testing positive last week, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley missed his first game of the 2021 season.

But, because of the new rules, he’ll be returning a little early.

The Bills announced on Wednesday that Beasley had been removed from the reserveCOVID-19 list.

Gabriel Davis, Jon Feliciano, and AJ Epenesa, who are all coming off the list with him, will join him in practice this week.

Beasley has stated unequivocally that he will not be getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

So when he tested positive last Tuesday, there was no way he was going to play the following Sunday against the New England Patriots.

The Bills didn’t need Beasley to beat the Patriots, which was fortunate for them.

They won the game 33-21, significantly increasing their chances of winning the AFC East.

However, thanks to new CDC regulations that reduce the mandatory isolation period from ten to five days, players who test positive will have a much faster turnaround time.

