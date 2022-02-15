The Bulls beat the Spurs 120-109 thanks to DeRozan’s 40 points.

DeRozan scores 40 points to lead the Bulls past the Spurs 120-109.

Thunder win 127-123 in overtime against the Knicks; Giddey and Randle each have a triple-double.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

The Chicago Bulls won their fourth straight game against the San Antonio Spurs, 120-109, with DeMar DeRozan leading the way with a game-high 40 points.

The Bulls got off to a strong start, leading 29-27 at the half.

The second quarter ended with a score of 30-30.

At United Center, however, the Bulls took a 17-point lead at the end of the fourth quarter, 37-20.

DeMar DeRozan scored 40 points to lead the winning team for the seventh time in a row.

Nikola Vucevic of Montenegro scored 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for Chicago, while Coby White added 24 points.

Dejounte Murray had a double-double with 19 points and 11 assists for the losing team.

Lonnie Walker scored 21 points off the bench.

The Eastern Conference’s second-placed Chicago Bulls have a 3721-win-loss record, while the Western Conference’s 12th-placed San Antonio Spurs have 22 wins and 36 losses.

In overtime, the Thunder defeated the Knicks.

In overtime at Madison Square Garden, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New York Knicks 127-123.

Oklahoma’s Josh Giddey had a triple-double with 28 points, 12 assists, and 11 rebounds.

Tre Mann, who led his team in scoring with 30 points, was the team’s leading scorer.

Julius Randle had a triple-double for the Knicks, with 30 points, 10 assists, and 13 rebounds.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, who are ranked 14th in the Western Conference, have an 18-39 win-loss record.

In the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks are currently in 12th place with 25 wins and 33 losses.

The following are the outcomes:

103-94 in favor of the Washington Wizards over the Detroit Pistons

119-104 Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors

Sacramento Kings 109-85 Brooklyn Nets

Oklahoma City Thunder 123-127 New York Knicks

San Antonio Spurs 120-109 Chicago Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 107-122.

The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Toronto Raptors 120-90.

121-111 Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic

135-101 in favor of the Utah Jazz over the Houston Rockets

Golden State Warriors 119, Los Angeles Clippers 104