The Bulls have received major injury news regarding Lonzo Ball.

The Bulls have received serious injury news regarding Lonzo Ball.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported earlier Thursday that Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball had a small meniscus tear in his left knee.

Ball might be able to play through the injury at first, according to Charania.

Ball could be out for up to six weeks after surgery, according to him.

The Bulls provided an official update on their star point guard on Thursday afternoon.

Ball is expected to miss up to eight weeks as a result of surgery, according to the team.

“After a period of rest and targeted intervention, Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to return in 6-8 weeks,” according to the statement.

