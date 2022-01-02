The Cardinals have made their decision on James Conner.

The Cardinals have made a formal decision regarding James Conner.

The Arizona Cardinals will be without running back James Conner for today’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Conner’s status as an active player has been revoked.

He’ll be out for the second straight game due to a nagging heel injury.

Conner earned his second Pro Bowl nod before getting hurt, scoring 14 rushing touchdowns in Arizona’s first 14 games.

